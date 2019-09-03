You are here:
Two dead after wall of under-construction building collapses in Visakhapatnam; investigation in matter underway

India Asian News International Sep 03, 2019 08:59:51 IST

  • Two people lost their lives when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Daba Gardens area in Visakhapatnam

  • The two deceased, Siva and Shankara Rao, are said to be labourers from Tamil Nadu and Vizianagaram district, respectively

  • Another person injured in the collapse was shifted to a nearby hospital after being rescued by the locals on Monday night

Visakhapatnam: Two people lost their lives when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Daba Gardens area in Visakhapatnam. The two deceased, Siva and Shankara Rao, are said to be labourers from Tamil Nadu and Vizianagaram district, respectively.

Visual from the site of wall-collapse in Visakhapatnam. ANI

Another person injured in the collapse was shifted to a nearby hospital after being rescued by the locals on Monday night. Local police and personnel from the fire department reached the spot and rescued one more person from the site.

The police have launched an investigation in the matter.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 08:59:51 IST

