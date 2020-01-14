Two days after communal clashes in Telangana's Bhainsa, police say situation peaceful, 40 arrested so far

Hyderabad: Forty people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal clashes at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, where the situation was peaceful and under control, police said on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out in the town over a petty issue about some people riding motorcycles without silencers late on Sunday night leading to arguments between members of two communities, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson which continued beyond midnight.

Even though prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, was imposed in the town some members of both sides again clashed by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

"The situation is peaceful and totally under control.. we are supervising the situation," a senior district official told PTI over phone on Tuesday.

Police registered cases and during the course of investigation examined CCTV footages and arrested 25 people from both the communities. Apart from deployment of large number of police personnel drawn from adjoining districts, RAF personnel were also deployed since Monday night. Internet services remained suspended in the town.

The fight turned violent with members of the two communities setting on fire over 20 vehicles including two- wheelers and a car, besides ransacking houses. Some of the rioters allegedly cut off water pipes of the fire engines that were engaged in extinguishing the flames, district officials said adding some residents have also claimed that their houses were also looted by an angry mob.

On the prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, a police official said restrictions would be lifted if the situation continues to remain peaceful. The official said the police would not allow any leader to come to Bhainsa who try to provoke people with regard to the clashes.

Condemning the violence in Bhainsa town, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he spoke to the Telangana DGP on the issue.

I’m deeply troubled by the news of violent attack on individuals and properties at Bhainsa, Telangana.

Such actions are condemnable.

Spoke to @TelanganaDGP on the need to provide security to all citizens & their properties.

Also called for strict action against the miscreants. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 14, 2020

The BJP in Telangana demanded an NIA probe into the communal incident. In a statement, BJP's Telangana state chief spokesperson K KrishnaSaagar Rao claimed that few criminal mobs have

'intentionally planned' and 'physically attacked' Hindus, besides burning their vehicles and homes. "Huge arson is being reported by the local Hindu population, who are now fearful of more violence in the near future," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana's lone BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh, who had announced that he would be visiting Bhainsa town, was on Tuesday "detained" at his residence in Hyderabad. Following instructions, the BJP MLA was confined to his house, police said.

"I have been house arrested today at my residence while I was leaving for Bhainsa to meet my Hindu Vahini karyakartas... When MIM and TRS leaders are allowed why I have been stopped?," Raja Singh tweeted, addressing the Telangana DGP.

