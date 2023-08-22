In view of the two-day ‘Red’ alert warning issued for the seven districts of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited the State Emergency Operation Center at the Secretariat to review the preparedness with senior officers.

The Chief Minister is reviewing the situation in view of the two-day 'Red' alert warning in seven districts of the state by the Meteorological Department.

The hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have seen extensive devastation and deaths in the last few months due to incessant rainfall.

Since the beginning of the monsoon in Uttarakhand, 60 people have died, 37 have been injured, and 17 are missing in rain-related incidents, according to data from the State Emergency Operation Center as of 13 August.

Additionally, 1,169 houses were damaged and a large amount of agricultural land was washed away. Roads and bridges have also suffered a lot of damage due to the rains.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also issued an orange alert for Himachal from 22-24 August even as the monsoon remained subdued in the state.

Some parts of the state witnessed light rain on Sunday.

