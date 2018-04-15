Two-day-old baby flushed down toilet in Kerala's Palakkad, plumbers recover body; police probe on

The body of a two-day-old baby which was flushed down a toilet was recovered in Kerala's Palakkad, according to several media reports. The body was found by plumbers attempting to unclog the toilet.

According to a report in India Today, the incident occurred on Friday at the house of Abdul Rahman, who is a doctor. Rahman and his wife, who run a clinic from their home, asked the plumbers to clean the toilet. The plumbers found the head of a baby stuck in the duct of the commode while trying to unclog it, India Today reported.

A woman who works at the clinic complained the toilet was clogged and that is when the plumber was called, The Newsminute reported. Nattukal Police in Palakkad are investigating the case. The report said the placenta of the baby was intact, which raised suspicions that it might have been dumped soon after birth, according to the report.

The body was taken to a medical college in Thrissur where post-mortem was conducted, DNA reported. The police are verifying all the records of patients who recently visited the clinic, according to the report.