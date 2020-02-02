You are here:
Two CRPF personnel, seven civilians injured after militants hurl grenade in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; security forces cordon off area

India Press Trust of India Feb 02, 2020 16:32:04 IST

  • Two security force jawans and seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area

  • The militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city

  • The nine injured persons were shifted to a hospital, said a police official

Srinagar : Two security force jawans and seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said.

The militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said. The nine injured persons were shifted to a hospital, he said.

The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, the official said. Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 16:32:04 IST

