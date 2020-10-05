Two CRPF personnel killed, three injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar
The injured personnel were then taken to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar, where doctors declared two of the jawans dead on arrival, reports said
Two CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured in a militant attack in the Nowgam area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, according to several media reports.
Reports said that the militants opened fire at a patrolling party near the Kandizal Bridge.
The injured personnel were then taken to the Indian Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar, where doctors declared two of the jawans dead on arrival, PTI reported.
The report quoted officials as saying that the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the militants "seemed to have come from a marshy area nearby", NDTV reported.
"Troops of 110 battalion of CRPF along with J&K Police were carrying out ROP during which unknown terrorists (12:50 hours) fired upon the troops. In this incident total 5 CRPF personnel sustained injuries and evacuated to District Hospital," a statement by the CRPF was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
The report added that the Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed after the attack.
With inputs from PTI
