Two CRPF men and girl killed in ambush by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district; IEDs recovered from site of encounter

Bijapur: Two CRPF personnel died and another was injured in an encounter with Naxals, while a girl was killed after being caught in the crossfire, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said. The gun-battle took place around 11 am close to a culvert near Keshkutul village when a team of the CRPF's 199th battalion was out on an area domination operation on motorcycles, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

Two girls were caught in the crossfire. One of them died while the other was injured, police said. The motorcycle-borne patrolling team was heading towards Bhairamgarh from its camp in Keshkutul, which falls under the Bhairamgarh police station area. When it was advancing through Keshkutul, the team was ambushed by a group of armed rebels and a gunfight ensued, Patel said.

"Two CRPF personnel -- assistant sub-inspector Madhu Patil and head constable Taju Oti were killed. Another assistant sub-inspector, Madan Pal, was injured in the gunfight," he said.

Two minor girls travelling in a goods carrier were caught in the crossfire when their vehicle was passing through the encounter spot, the SP said. One of them died, while the other was injured, he said.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a hospital in Bhairamgarh, he said. During a search of the encounter spot, two pressure Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered, Patel said.

According to another police official, Naxals looted an AK-47 rifle, its four magazines, one bulletproof jacket and one wireless set of security forces during the encounter.

