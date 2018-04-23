You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two cars go up in flames after collision near Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh; four charred to death

India PTI Apr 23, 2018 15:34:05 IST

Vidisha: Four people were charred to death after two cars went up in flames following a collision near Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The mishap, in which four others were injured, took place last night near Bagrod on the Vidisha-Sagar road, about 95km from state capital Bhopal, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar Singh Chouhan said.

File image of Madhya Pradesh police. AFP

File image of Madhya Pradesh police. AFP

Both the cars collided and caught fire, leaving four people dead, he said.

The four were travelling in one of the cars and could not unlock the doors and come out of the vehicle, Chouhan said.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Prajapati (30), Maya Bai (60), Munni Bhai (60), all residents of Bhopal, and Laxmi Chakravarty (50), a native of Vidisha, he said.

Four people travelling in the other car suffered injuries, but they managed to come out of the vehicle, Chouhan said, adding they returned home after initial treatment.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 15:34 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores