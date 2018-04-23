Two cars go up in flames after collision near Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh; four charred to death

Vidisha: Four people were charred to death after two cars went up in flames following a collision near Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The mishap, in which four others were injured, took place last night near Bagrod on the Vidisha-Sagar road, about 95km from state capital Bhopal, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar Singh Chouhan said.

Both the cars collided and caught fire, leaving four people dead, he said.

The four were travelling in one of the cars and could not unlock the doors and come out of the vehicle, Chouhan said.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Prajapati (30), Maya Bai (60), Munni Bhai (60), all residents of Bhopal, and Laxmi Chakravarty (50), a native of Vidisha, he said.

Four people travelling in the other car suffered injuries, but they managed to come out of the vehicle, Chouhan said, adding they returned home after initial treatment.