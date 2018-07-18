Football world cup 2018

Two buildings collapse in Greater Noida; three bodies recovered, several still feared trapped as rescue efforts continue

India FP Staff Jul 18, 2018 07:53:38 IST

Three people were killed in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village after two multi-storey buildings collapsed on Tuesday night. Several people are feared trapped under the debris.

According to NDTV, a six-storey under-construction building fell on a four-storey residential building adjacent to it. The report said that the incident took place at 8.30 pm and 18 families were staying in the residential building. The officials have issued a lookout notice against the builder.

Chief fire officer Arun Kumar Singh told PTI at least 12 labourers were inside the under-construction building at the time of the incident.

Rescue operations are underway, and fire officials and four National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team at the spot.

"Our priority right now is to save people who are still alive. 12 ambulances are present here and all the hospitals nearby have been alerted. NDRF teams and dog squads are also present on the spot," Union minister Mahesh Sharma told reporters.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh and the police to monitor relief and rescue activities along with the NDRF team.

The Times of India reported that both the structures were illegal. Quoting a resident, it reported that the residential building had been built illegally on a developer’s land. The families residing there were employed in local factories. The residents have further alleged that the waterlogging in the area could have weakened the foundation of the building.

With inputs from PTI


