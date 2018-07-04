Football world cup 2018

Two arrested for allegedly gangraping 19-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh after making false promise of job

India Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 20:04:04 IST

Dewas: Four men allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman, who was lured on the pretext of being provided with a job, in a forest, police said on Wednesday. A man and a woman, who had called the victim to Dewas promising her a job, were arrested, Kotwali police station in-charge MS Parmar said.

Representational image. Reuters

The victim, who hailed from Khargone district, reached Dewas on Monday around 9.30 pm and called the accused woman who sent Manoj alias Sunny Gurjar to pick her up, he said. However, Gurjar drove the victim, on his motorcycle, to a deserted place outside the city where three men joined him, he said.

The four accused tied the victim to a tree and allegedly raped her. On seeing flashlights of a vehicle in the area, the accused fled the spot leaving the victim there, Parmar said. He said the victim somehow managed to untie herself and after asking for help from passersby, she reached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused.

The police filed an FIR on Tuesday against the four men and the woman under relevant IPC sections, he said.

Gurjar and Shruti alias Rashmi were subsequently arrested while a search was on for the other three accused, Parmar said. Rashmi was a resident of Indore but had been missing from her home for one year. She was living with Gurjar, he said, adding that her family members had last year registered a missing person complaint in Indore.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 20:04 PM

