Twitterati thanks CM Uddhav Thackeray for halting work at Aarey car shed; others blame him for 'slowing down' infrastructural projects

India FP Trending Dec 02, 2019 12:24:12 IST

  • Just a day after taking over, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered a halt on the Mumbai Metro car shed project.

  • Not only this, on Sunday, CM announced that the state government has ordered the withdrawal of all cases filed against environmentalists during the agitations against the construction of Aarey metro car shed.

As the newly-formed Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra took over, new chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered the stopping of work on the Mumbai Metro car shed project at Aarey Colony, netizens took to Twitter to thank the government and Uddhav for the move. Just a day after taking over, Uddhav took the call to halt the Mumbai metro car shed project.

Not only this, on Sunday, he announced that the state government has ordered the withdrawal of all cases filed against environmentalists during the agitations against the construction of Aarey metro car shed. Uddhav took to Twitter to announce his decision and wrote, "When the trees were cut in the middle of the night, Mumbaikars agitated against the decision. They were detained & charged. I have given orders to take back all the charges filed against them."

To celebrate their victory activists who were at loggerheads with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked and hailed Uddhav on Twitter.

Amrita Bhattacharjee, an activist who has been associated with the Save Aarey campaign, tweeted:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule also tweeted to thank the government "on stopping the further erosion of ground cover at Aarey".

National joint secretary of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ruben Mascarenhas also expressed his gratitude towards the new government:

Citizens' group of Aarey that held protests against the move to axe more than 2,000 trees also took to Twitter and expressed its gratitude.

MLA of Vadgam constituency in Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani also welcomed the decision:

Actor Swara Bhasker also thanked the government in a tweet:

#Day887 #VictoryForAarey #SaveAareyForest

Celebrations

But our Battle is Not Over
Now we Will Fight To #DeclareAareySGNPasPermanentBioreserve For All Generations

We Said Just 1 Man Destroyed Aarey @Dev_Fadnavis
Today 1 Man #SaveAarey & 23 Million Lives @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/lA1EHJvO1W

While several activists and actors and known personalities celebrated their victory, there was another section on Twitter seemed displeased with the Maharashtra government's decision of halting work on Metro car shed project and called it out for "slowing the infrastructure projects in Mumbai".

