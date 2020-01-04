Twitterati piles on Kiran Bedi for putting up fake video of 'Sun chanting Om recorded by NASA'

On Saturday morning, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi was mocked by Twitterati for putting up a fake video of the Sun "chanting Om as recorded by NASA".

First, the smart alecs on Twitter began piling on the former Indian Police Service officer, who put up the tweet at 8.11 am:

NASA recorded the sound of sun during Monsoon season. Via @thekiranbedi pic.twitter.com/BmSWU9W2kN — Veer Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) January 4, 2020

The age of Sun & Earth is 4.6 billion years. Humans or Homo Sapiens are just 175000 years old. Humans developed language 20000 years ago. Religion was created 5000 years ago. And yet the Sun Chants OM. Wah @thekiranbedi I wonder if the Dinosaurs also chanted OM??? — Advaid (@Advaidism) January 4, 2020

There were also the obligatory Koi Mil Gaya references:

Mam this one is real pic.twitter.com/RzWNYhvRBM — Tempest (@ColdCigar) January 4, 2020

Others sought to merely correct Bedi's error, directing her to a 2018 tweet put out by the American space agency:

As per the NASA website, the European Space Agency and NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) has captured the dynamic movement of the Sun’s atmosphere for over 20 years. “We don’t have straightforward ways to look inside the Sun. We don’t have a microscope to zoom inside the Sun,” NASA heliophysicist Alex Young said, as per the website.. “So using a star or the Sun’s vibrations allows us to see inside of it.”

Bedi, despite being called out by Twitterati, has still not deleted her tweet.

