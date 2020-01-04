You are here:
Twitterati piles on Kiran Bedi for putting up fake video of 'Sun chanting Om recorded by NASA'

India FP Staff Jan 04, 2020 17:22:55 IST

  • First, the smart alecs on Twitter began piling on the ex-IPS officer

  • There were also the obligatory Koi Mil Gaya references

  • Others sought to merely correct Bedi's error

On Saturday morning, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi was mocked by Twitterati for putting up a fake video of the Sun "chanting Om as recorded by NASA".

First, the smart alecs on Twitter began piling on the former Indian Police Service officer, who put up the tweet at 8.11 am:

There were also the obligatory Koi Mil Gaya references:

Others sought to merely correct Bedi's error, directing her to a 2018 tweet put out by the American space agency:

As per the NASA website, the European Space Agency and NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) has captured the dynamic movement of the Sun’s atmosphere for over 20 years. “We don’t have straightforward ways to look inside the Sun. We don’t have a microscope to zoom inside the Sun,” NASA heliophysicist Alex Young said, as per the website.. “So using a star or the Sun’s vibrations allows us to see inside of it.”

Bedi, despite being called out by Twitterati, has still not deleted her tweet.

 

