Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

Twitter India on Saturday briefly removed the verified blue tick from the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

They said Twitter has restored the verification badge after they were informed about the issue.

"The referenced account has been inactive since July 2020. As explained in the Twitter verification policy, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive. The verified badge has now been restored," Twitter told News18.

The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on 23 July last year. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle to send out tweets because of which his personal account has largely remained inactive.

According to Twitter, the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.

To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active. It aims to encourage and maintain trust between users on the platform by confirming the identity of an account with Twitter in order to be verified.

As per Twitter, verification is part of the social media platforms' commitment to serve the public conversation by informing people of the authenticity of accounts with considering the public interest.

To be verified, an account must be notable, authentic, and active. The six types of notable accounts that Twitter currently verifies include government companies, brands and non-profit organisation, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and esports, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals. The social media giant, in its verified account policy, also states that activity on Twitter and a person's notability and reputation off Twitter dictates its decision to award a blue tick account to an individual.