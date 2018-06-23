Football world cup 2018

Tuticorin protests: Tamil Nadu CB-CID officials conduct assessment of areas where agitators 'resorted to violence'

India Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 19:09:05 IST

Tuticorin: A team of CB-CID officials on Saturday arrived to conduct an on-the-spot probe, inspection and assessment of the areas where the anti-Sterlite protesters 'resorted to violence,' leading to police firing that claimed 13 lives on 22 May and 23 May.

File image of protests in Tuticorin which killed 13 people. PTI

The officials inspected the collectorate where government vehicles were torched, and the Sterlite quarters, where two-wheelers were set ablaze, police said.

In addition, the sleuths visited the godown of the Food Corporation of India, Anna Nagar, Terespuram, VVD signal, Pani Maya Matha church etc and collected material evidence from the places, they said.

Some cartridges used by the police and live bullets were seized at the spot where the firing took place, the police said.

CB-CID Superintendent of Police, Praveen Kumar Abhihnav, who is camping in Tuticorin, said more than 100 people were injured in the violence and subsequent police firing.

Five cases have been registered. Each case was being investigated by an official in the rank of DSP, and 20 inspectors were deputed for the probe, he said.

The Tamil Nadu government in May had ordered a CB-CID probe into the violence during the anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin and police firing that left 13 dead.

Protests by residents demanding closure of the copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent on 22 and 23 May, in the port city.

 


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 19:09 PM

