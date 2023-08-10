Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday tore into the Opposition, saying that those who brought the no-confidence motion don’t have confidence in them.

Amid his speech, Congress MPs tried to heckle him down, shouting, “Do saal mein badal gaye (you turned coat in two years). Scindia very sharply retorted with, “Tumne mujhe badla (You forced me to change)… mera muh mat khulwao (don’t force me to spill the beans)”.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was in the Congress for a long time and was considered a close associate of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He quit the party and joined the BJP in 2020 following differences with its leadership, especially in his home state Madhya Pradesh, leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government.

Speaking against the No-Confidence Motion, Scindia took a jibe at Congress and said, “The clouds that thunder but don’t rain.”

“They are trying to build their launchpad by misusing the Manipur incident. What is happening in Manipur is highly condemnable, no Indian citizen can support this, it is condemnable for all…All the issues in the northeast started with the Congress party’s politics of appeasement when they started the practice of bringing in foreign infiltrators in the northeast, giving them citizenship, shelter and identity, for their own advantage,” he added.

He also said, “They (Congress) say they will open a shop of love in the market of hatred. Their shop is of corruption, lies, appeasement, and arrogance. They only change the name of the shop but the product remains the same.”

“Yesterday Rahul Gandhi said that for PM Manipur is not part of India. I want to tell you that the PM has connected the Northeast with the world… The ideology of seeing India divided is yours, not ours,” he added.

