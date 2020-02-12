'#TumKabAaoge': Shaheen Bagh protesters extend invitation to Narendra Modi for Valentine's Day, say will unveil 'love song' on 13 Feb

The Shaheen Bagh protesters have extended a Valentine's Day "heart-felt" 'invitation' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "celebrate the festival of love together". In a post shared on Twitter, it is said that a "love song" for Modi will also be unveiled on 13 February.

Taking on a sarcastic tone with the hashtag '#TumKabAaoge', the post, shared by CNN-News18 reporter Saahil Murli Menghani, said, "This Valentine, the people of Shaheen Bagh extend a heartfelt invitation to the Prime Minister to come to Shaheen Bagh and celebrate the festival of love, together"

#ShaheenBagh protesters have 'proposed' PM Modi for a 'date' on February on 13th. Earlier it was planned for #valentines_day but since Pulwama attack happened on the 14th, protesters have preponed it. PROPOSAL 👇 pic.twitter.com/ABvul54vp6 — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 12, 2020

"We will unveil a 'long song' for PM Modi and a surprise Valentine's Day gift too. PM Modi, please come to Shaheen Bagh, collect your gift, and talk to us," the invitation added.

The members of the protest have been urging Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to engage in a dialogue with them over their opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Shaheen Bagh protest has been ongoing for almost two months since violence broke out in the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus on 15 December 2019.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.