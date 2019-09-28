Tulsi Gabbard meets Narendra Modi on sidelines of UNGA, apologises for not attending Houston event

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Democratic party leader Tulsi Gabbard on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. Gabbard was not present at the mega 'Howdy, Mody!' event in Houston earlier this week due to prior commitments related to her scheduled presidential campaigns.

"Namaste! I would like to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his latest visit to the US and I am sorry that I will not be able to join there in person due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events. I am really glad to see so many Indian Americans from all across our country as well as colleagues from Congress coming together there," she had said in a video message.

Earlier in a tweet, Gabbard had informed that while she will not be able to attend the event, she hoped to meet Prime Minister Modi during his US visit. Referring to an article, she tweeted, "This article is misinformed. I'm not attending the Houston event due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events. However, I'm hoping to meet PM Modi on his visit to discuss the importance of maintaining the strong partnership of the world's oldest & largest democracies."

A few hours ago, the Prime Minister today delivered his most awaited speech at the UN General Assembly. Modi, in his address, spoke for around 17 minutes, where he touched upon a number of issues including climate change, development, and terrorism. It was the Prime Minister's second address at the global body and his first after assuming power for a second term. He is scheduled to depart from New York to India later in the day after wrapping up his engagements, capping off his hectic week-long visit in the US.