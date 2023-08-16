Tulsi Bhai, the endearing name of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who arrived in India for the two-day Traditional Medicine Global Summit in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar performed dandiya on his arrival at the event venue.

Sharing the video of Tedros performing Gujarat’s traditional dance, donning Phento (a headwear or turban worn by Gujarati men), Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the World Health Organization (WHO) DG and said, “My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri!”

My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros! https://t.co/NSOSe32ElW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2023

Earlier in the day, Tedros took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Delighted to be in India for the WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the Ministerial Meeting on Ending TB and the G20 Health Ministers Meeting. Namaste India!"

Delighted to be in #India for the @WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the Ministerial Meeting on Ending TB in @WHOSEARO and the G20 Health Ministers Meeting. Namaste India! pic.twitter.com/908fzLAGjR — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 16, 2023

The WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit is being held alongside the G20 Health Ministerial meeting. It is centered around the core themes of evidence and learning, data and regulation, biodiversity, and innovation and digital health.

There will also be a joint dialogue with the G20 ministers during the summit which will focus on the contributions of indigenous knowledge and traditional medicine to the well-being of societies and economies.

The maiden WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit will be held on 17 and 18 August 2023, in Gandhinagar. It is being co-hosted by WHO and the Government of India, which holds the presidency of the G20 in 2023.

The Summit will look into the vast potential and applications of traditional medicine amidst important challenges and opportunities to achieve universal health coverage and well-being for people and the planet.