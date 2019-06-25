TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University to declare result for TUEE 2019 today, check tezu.ernet.in for details

TUEE Result 2019| Tezpur University is expected to release the results for the Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE) 2019 today (Tuesday, 25 June). Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the university once it is released. TUEE result 2019 will be declared on tezu.ernet.in. Students must note that the result link on the official website will be activated once the results are out.

As per reports, the University releases results in the form of merit list which will be published in the form of a PDF copy containing the names of the selected candidates. Apart from the merit list, a wait list will also be released. It will carry the names of the candidates who will be provided admission to various courses if any of the shortlisted candidates fail to fill the seat.

Once the results are out, the shortlisted candidates will sit through the counselling process. According to NDTV, the counselling process will be held from 22 July to 25 July, 2019. Those candidates who qualify will be able to sit for classes for the autumn semester from 26 July onward.

Steps to check TUEE result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tezpur University at tezu.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your log-in details in the provided fields.

Step 4: Hit Submit.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a print out for future reference.

TUEE, is taken by the students who wish to take admission to the autumn semester in BTech, MTech and MSc, MBBS and various PhD and non PhD courses offered by the Tezpur University. The University conducted TUEE 2019 through several centres spread across the country. Applications for this academic session were accepted in online mode, but the exam was conducted in offline mode.

