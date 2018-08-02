TTV Dhinakaran, party associates meet VK Sasikala in Bengaluru jail, discuss Tamil Nadu politics

Bengaluru: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran Thursday met his party secretary and aunt VK Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara prison.

"Dhinakaran met his aunt at the jail in the afternoon. He spent 45 minutes with Sasikala and discussed political developments in Tamil Nadu," Dhinakaran loyalist Pugazhendi told PTI.

Dhinakaran, who was accompanied by Pugazhendi and other associates, visited the jail at 12.15 pm and came out at 1 pm.

Sasikala has been been in jail since February 2017 after being imprisoned in the disproportionate assets case.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail premises, Dhinakaran said his party has not yet decided on alliance for the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"We have not decided on which side my party would be. In 2014, DMK allied with Congress and other parties went with some other alliance, but Amma (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) stood alone.

I am also like her, but I am not against any alliance," he said.

He was responding to a query on joining hands with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prevent the BJP from coming back to power in 2019.

Dhinakaran said his party would not join any alliance where DMK is there.

"If Congress wants our support, let them come out of the alliance with DMK," he added.