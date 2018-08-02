You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

TTV Dhinakaran, party associates meet VK Sasikala in Bengaluru jail, discuss Tamil Nadu politics

India Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 23:55:59 IST

Bengaluru: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran Thursday met his party secretary and aunt VK Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara prison.

"Dhinakaran met his aunt at the jail in the afternoon. He spent 45 minutes with Sasikala and discussed political developments in Tamil Nadu," Dhinakaran loyalist Pugazhendi told PTI.

Dhinakaran, who was accompanied by Pugazhendi and other associates, visited the jail at 12.15 pm and came out at 1 pm.

File image of TTV Dhinakaran. PTI

File image of TTV Dhinakaran. PTI

Sasikala has been been in jail since February 2017 after being imprisoned in the disproportionate assets case.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail premises, Dhinakaran said his party has not yet decided on alliance for the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"We have not decided on which side my party would be. In 2014, DMK allied with Congress and other parties went with some other alliance, but Amma (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) stood alone.

I am also like her, but I am not against any alliance," he said.

He was responding to a query on joining hands with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prevent the BJP from coming back to power in 2019.

Dhinakaran said his party would not join any alliance where DMK is there.

"If Congress wants our support, let them come out of the alliance with DMK," he added.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 23:55 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores