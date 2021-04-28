The new date will be announced 15 days before the schedule of the examination

The deadline to submit application forms for undergraduate courses has been extended by the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men (TSWREIS). Aspirants can visit the website https://tswreis.in/ and apply till 31 May, as mentioned on the website. However, a tweet by the Information and Public Relations Department, Telangana states that the last date to apply for the first-year UG courses is 30 May.

Last date for submission of online applications for admission into first-year UG courses - B.A/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men for the academic year 2021-2022 has been extended up to 30.05.2021.@RSPraveenSwaero — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 27, 2021

The application has been invited for courses like BSc, BA, BCom, and BBA.

Here are the steps that TSWREIS aspirants can take the following steps to apply for the programs:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link under the ‘Latest’ section titled ‘Online application of TGUGCET-2021, for Admission into TSW and TTW degree colleges’

Step 3: Start with paying the online application fee

Step 4: Fill the TSWREIS TGUGCET-2021 application form

Step 5: Lastly, submit the college preference option

Step 6: Download your application form

Step 7: Take a printout, if required. Keep it safely for future reference

Earlier, the examination was to be held on 25 April but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date will be announced 15 days before the schedule of the examination, according to the information available on the website. The new date of the examination will be announced soon.

Aspirants facing problems in submitting the application can call the helpline number 180042545678 to ask queries between 10 am to 1 pm and 1:30 pm to 5 pm on weekdays.