TSRTC strike enters 25th day: Protesters rub their nose on ground to mark 'mistake' in voting for K Chandrasekhar Rao govt

Hyderabad: Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000-odd employees by the state government. Wednesday marked the 25th day of the protests.

The agitated workers rubbed their nose on the ground one by one to mark their protest stating that they have made a mistake by casting their votes in favour of TRS leader and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government.

Telangana: Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staged protest in Hyderabad today. They rubbed their nose on the ground as a mark of protest against the state government. pic.twitter.com/SQgEmLuBjP — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

"We are touching our nose on the ground because we voted for the TRS. Everyone, who votes for TRS will come and do the same," said an agitated protester. Rao had said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees.

Various political parties including have also come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding that the state government reinstate them in their jobs. Opposition parties including the BJP, Congress and CPI have extended support to this state-wide protest and participated in the protest outside the District Collector's office.

