TSRTC protests enter ninth day: Driver dies after setting himself ablaze, agitation leaders call for bandh in Khammam tomorrow

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old TSRTC driver died on Sunday, a day after he set himself ablaze, even as the strike by the transport employees in Telangana entered the ninth day.

D Srinivas Reddy, who was part of the group of employees on a state-wide strike for the last nine days, died of burn injuries, hospital sources told PTI. The driver had doused himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze near his house in Khammam, about 190 km from Hyderabad, reportedly in protest against the government not acceding to the demands of striking employees.

As news about Reddy's death spread, a large number of striking employees of TSRTC gathered near the hospital, but police at the spot whisked them away in police vehicles.

Protests also broke out in different parts of the city and other places, with employees raising slogans and holding the state government responsible for Reddy's death.

Meanwhile, another TSRTC driver doused himself with petrol at Narsampet depot in Warangal district on Sunday, however, police foiled his alleged self-immolation bid.

The employees, who have been on strike since 5 October, demanding merger of RTC with the government among others also organised 'Vanta Varpu' (mass cooking) besides forming human chains as part of the stir at many places in the state.

Condoling the driver's death, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the incident has pained him very much.

"Suicide is not the solution. Nobody should resort to such steps in future," he said.

The Union Minister urged the Telangana government to take steps to resolve the issue amicably by holding talks with the unions. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Telangana ministers, leaders of opposition parties including Congress and BJP also condoled Reddy's death.

Strongly condemning the approach of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in dealing with the strike, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged Rao's arrogance drove Srinivas Reddy to suicide. In a release, Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that the state government did not respond when RTC unions served the strike notice as per rules and made no efforts to meet their justified demands.

BJP Telangana State Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao in a release said the party holds Rao directly responsible for Srinivas Reddy's death.

"It's only after KCR's brazen decision to dismiss all 48,000 employees and after his provocative statements, Srinivas Reddy has taken the hasty decision to end his life," the BJP leader alleged.

Alleging that some political parties were provoking the union leaders, Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said it was a "political conspiracy" against the government.

"Congress or BJP did nothing for RTC employees. Did any BJP government in other states merge their state transport corporations? Parties should stop the drama," he said.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar accused the political parties of "instigating" the unions for their "political gains."

Cautioning workers not to fall prey to such vicious attempts, he said the government had never wanted to privatise RTC.

The ministers clarified that the state government never promised to merge RTC with it and it was neither the government's policy nor in the party's manifesto.

The Joint Action Committee of TSRTC has given a 'bandh' call in Khammam district on Monday. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka extended party's support to the call.

Appealing to the striking workers not to resort to suicides, union leaders said condolence meetings would be held on Monday at all depots and bus stands in the state.

Taking a tough stand, Chief Minister Rao had said the 48,000 striking RTC staff had "self-dismissed" themselves, as he also made it very clear that under no circumstances would the RTC be merged with the government. On Saturday, he had said there was no question of having talks with the striking employees or taking them back, terming the agitation as "illegal."

Rao also directed officials to restore bus services and if need be, recruit employees, utilise the services of retired RTC and police department drivers.

Chairing a review meeting on the situation, Rao had directed officials to pay salaries for the month of September to those who were not participating in the strike. Holding the union leaders responsible for the 48,000 employees losing their jobs, he said the striking workers had blindly believed the union leaders' statements.