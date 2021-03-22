TSPSC releases admit cards for non-teaching staff recruitment exam at tspsc.gov.in
Only those candidates, who are working in the Department of Technical Education and appointed by promotion as lecturers in the government polytechnic colleges, are allowed to sit in the exam
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday, 22 March, released the entrance examination admit cards for the non-teaching staff posts in the Department of Technical Education. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - tspsc.gov.in.
The online registrations were opened from 18 August, 2020 till 11 September, 2020.
Candidates will have to carry their admit card along with one original (no scanned or photocopy), valid identification card (including Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Government Employer ID, Aadhaar-UID and Driving License).
The exam is scheduled to be held on 25 March. As per the eligibility criteria, only those candidates, who are working in the Department of Technical Education and appointed by promotion as lecturers in the government polytechnic colleges, are allowed to sit in the exam.
Steps to download admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, find “What’s New” Section Below And Click On The Line That Reads, “Hall Ticket For Recruitment To The Post Of Special Qualifying Test (Teaching Staff Of The Department Of Technical Education) Cbrt Mode Examination Notification No.07/2020, Dt. 14/08/2020.”
Step 3: A new window will open halltickets.tspsc.gov.in where you will have to log in using your credentials including Employee ID and Date of Birth
Step 4: Download the admit card and keep it safe for future use
