TSPSC Forest Beat Officer Result 2017 declared; check at tspsc.gov.in

The Forest Beat Officer 2017 results has been declared by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Exam 2017 was held on 29 October 2017 at various centres across the state, to fill 1,857 vacancies in the forest department.

TSPSC released hall ticket numbers of those who were provisionally admitted to medical, physical test and events in the ratio of 1:3. The candidates who successfully qualify in the physical test and events will be called for verification of certificates on 2 July, reported NDTV.

The report further mentioned that according to a notification released by TSPSC, the candidates who are admitted for the verification of certificates are required to produce the original certificates along with one set of photostat copies, attested by Gazetted Officer, relating to age, qualifications etc.

According to News18, the schedule for physical tests will be shared shortly on TSPSC's official website.

Below are the steps to check TSPSC Forest Beat Officer 2017 result:

1. Visit TSPSC's offiial website tspsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link which says 'Forest Beat Officer (48/2017) Results'

3. Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.