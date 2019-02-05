TSLPRB 2019 PET/PMT admit cards released on tslprb.in; candidates can check updates here

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) released the revised Admit Card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on 5 February.

Admit Cards can be downloaded from TSLPRB’s official website till 9 February midnight and the tests will be conducted on 11 February. Candidates who have cleared the written examination can download the admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit official TSLPRB website - tslprb.in

Step 2: Click on TSLPRB SI PET PMT exam admit card

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download admit card and take a print out

Step 5: Paste a recent passport size photograph in the allotted space on the printout

Candidates cannot appear for the test without the admit card. However, the following documents are also required when reporting for the test:

1. Print-out of the part-II application duly signed by the candidate

2. Self-attested photocopy of community certificate issued by Government of Telangana

3. Self-attested photocopy of ex-serviceman / No-Objection Certificate (by Personnel yet to be discharged)

4. Self-attested photocopy of Agency Area Certificate for Aboriginal ST Candidates issued by Government of Telangana

Candidates who qualified for the PMT should meet the following criteria:

Men: For the Post Code Numbers 11 to 15 and 17

Height: Must not be less than 167.6 cms

Chest: Must not be less than 86.3 cms round the chest on full inspiration with a minimum expansion of 5 cms

Women: For the Post Code Numbers 11 and 12

Height: Must not be less than 152.5 cms

Men: For Post Code Number 18

Height: Must not be less than 168 cms

Chest: Must not be less than 87 cms round the chest on full inspiration with a minimum expansion of 5 cms

Women: For the Post Code Number 19

Height: Must not be less than 153 cms

Provided that Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Aboriginal Tribes belonging to the Agency Areas of Mahaboobnagar, Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts should meet the following physical standards

Men: For the Post Code Numbers 11 to 15 and 17

Height: Must not be less than 160 cms

Chest: Must not be less than 80 cms round the chest on full inspiration with a minimum expansion of 3 cms

Women: For the Post Code Numbers 11 and 12

Height: Must not be less than 150 cms

Men: For Post Code Number 18

Height: Must not be less than 164 cms

Chest: Must not be less than 83 cms round the chest on full inspiration with a minimum expansion of 5 cms

According to an Indian Express report, an official notification said that the PMT and PET will be conducted at three locations in Hyderabad and at one location each in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad.

