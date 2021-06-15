Candidates who are still interested and have not yet applied can register themselves at https://icet.tsche.ac.in without a late fee

TSICET 2021 | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the application process for Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 (ICET) today on 15 June, 2021.

Candidates who are still interested and have not yet applied can register themselves at https://icet.tsche.ac.in without a late fee.

The TSICET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19 August and 20 August this year. It is organised by Kakatiya University, Warangal that offers admission to MBA and MCA courses of all the participating institutes in the state.

Here are the steps to apply for TSICET 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Candidate will first need to pay the application fee and then register to generate login credentials

Step 3: After registration, login with a user ID and password. Then enter all the necessary details to fill the application form as required.

Step 4: Upload the needed documents in the prescribed format as mentioned by the Council.

Step 5: Finally, submit the TS ICET 2021 application form

Step 6: Candidate can download a copy of the filled application form or take its printout for future use or reference.

https://www.ndtv.com/education/tsicet-2021-registration-without-late-fee-ends-today

Examination Fee: Candidates should note that the last date for registration and submission of the online application form is 11 August, 2021 with a late fee of Rs 1,000.

Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay a fee of Rs 650, and SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs 450.

Exam Details: In total, there will be 200 questions from 3 sections- (Analytical Ability: 75 marks, Mathematical Ability: 75 marks and Communication Ability: 50 marks). Candidates will have to score at least 25 percent marks out of the total 200 marks to participate in the further admission process.