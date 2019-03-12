TS SSC hall tickets 2019: Download your admit cards from the Telangana Board's official website, bsetelangana.org

TS SSC hall tickets 2019 | The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has released the TS SSC admit card of 2019. Those appearing for the the SSC exams can visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, bsetelangana.org, and download their admit cards or hall tickets.

Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under the ministry of secondary education of the government of Telangana. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC and OSSC public examinations and a number of minor examinations.

The Telangana SSC examinations will be held from 16 March 16 to 2 April. It is mandatory for candidates of the TS SSC examination to carry their admit cards to the examination hall.

Candidates will be allotted different question paper sets. If any candidate attempts a question paper other than what has been allotted to him or her, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification.

Follow the steps below to download the TS SSC hall tickets 2019:

1. Visit the official website, bsetelangana.org.

2. To the left of the home page, under the "Quick Links" section, you can see the "TS SSC hall ticket" link blinking.

3. Click on it.

4. Enter your SSC roll number, along with district, school name, name, and date of birth and click on the submit button.

5. The TS SSC 2019 admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download it.

