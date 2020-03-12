You are here:
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2020: Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations releases class 10 admit card on bse.telangana.gov.in

India FP Staff Mar 12, 2020 20:36:08 IST

  • Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations has released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2020

  • The examinations will begin from 19 March and will be held in single shift starting from 9.30 am in the morning

  • The TS SCC examination will end on 6 April, 2020

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2020| Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has released the Telangana State (TS) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2020 hall tickets for class 10 examination on their official website -  bse.telangana.gov.in.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The examinations will begin from 19 March and will be held in single shift starting from 9.30 am in the morning.

How to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Directorate of Government Examination - bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SSC March 2020 hall tickets download' link in the homepage

Step 3: Students have to select their respective categories

Step 4: Candidates have to fill in their name, district, name of school and date of birth

Step 5: Click on 'download hall ticket'

The first examination will be on the First Language Paper I (Group A) and First Language Paper I (Composite Course). The TS SCC examination will end on 6 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 20:36:08 IST

