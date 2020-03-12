TS SSC Hall Ticket 2020: Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations releases class 10 admit card on bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2020| Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has released the Telangana State (TS) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2020 hall tickets for class 10 examination on their official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

The examinations will begin from 19 March and will be held in single shift starting from 9.30 am in the morning.

How to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Directorate of Government Examination - bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SSC March 2020 hall tickets download' link in the homepage

Step 3: Students have to select their respective categories

Step 4: Candidates have to fill in their name, district, name of school and date of birth

Step 5: Click on 'download hall ticket'

The first examination will be on the First Language Paper I (Group A) and First Language Paper I (Composite Course). The TS SCC examination will end on 6 April, 2020.

