TS SSC 10th results 2019 Declared: Class 10 pass percentage rises to 92.43% from 83.78% in 2018; girls outperform boys by 2.53%

TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 Declared | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exam results on bse.telangana.gov.in. This year, of the 5,46,728 students who appeared for the Telangana SSC exam, 92.43 percent students passed.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.68 percent. A lower number of boys, 91.15 percent, passed the TS SSC exams.

Jagtial district fared the best in Telangana with 99.1 percent of its students passing, followed by Sidipeta at the second spot and and Karimnagar at the third. Hyderabad performed the worst with a pass percentage of 88.9 percent.

This year, Telangana SSC exam saw a turn out of 5,52,302 students, including 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls, from 11,023 schools. Of the total, 5,07,810 were registered as regular students and 44,492 as private candidates.

In 2018, 5,33,701 students had appeared for the TS SSC examination, and the overall pass percentage of the Class 10 students was 83.78 percent. The Class 10 results were declared on 27 April last year.

Steps to check Telangana Class 10 SSC result 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of the TS board

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the SSC results link.

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Save your results and take a printout for future reference

Students can also receive their results via SMS by following these steps: SMS TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

