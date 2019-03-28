TS SET 2019 notification released at telanganaset.org; candidates can apply till 26 April

TS SET 2019 Notification | Osmania University has released the Telangana State - State Eligibility Test, (TS SET) 2019 notification on the official website.

Interested candidates who are eligible for the exam can submit their applications on the official site: telanganaset.org. Applications for TS SET 2019 test will be considered only till 26 April, 2019.

Online application form is available from 27 March, 2019 and the hall tickets for July examinations will be released in June. According to the notification the tests will be conducted on 5, 6 and 8 July, 2019.

TS SET tests will be conducted in General Studies along with 29 subjects in CBT (computer-based-test) mode at 10 centres spread over across the State. The hall ticket will be made available online on the official website by 25 June, The Times of India reported.

TS SET is an eligibility test held by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Government to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturers in Telangana Universities and Colleges.

Important Dates for TS SET 2019 notification:

1. Applications start: 27 March

2. Last date to submit application without late fee: 26 April

3. Hall ticket available online to download: 25 June

4. Dates of examinations: 5, 6 and 8 July

The result of the TS-SET will be made available on the website: www.telanganaset.org when it is released.

For more information interested candidates can visit the official site of Osmania University.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.