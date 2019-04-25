TS POLYCET Result 2019: SBTET expected to declare POLYCET 2019 result today; check your score on polycetts.nic.in, tspolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET Result 2019: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Telangana, Hyderabad is expected to release the results for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 today (25 April, 2019). Candidates who appeared for the POLYCET 2019 exam can check their scores on the official website polycetts.nic.in or tspolycet.nic.in.

The POLYCET 2019 exam was conducted by SBTET, Telangana and Hyderabad for candidates seeking admission in all diploma courses in engineering/non engineering/technology offered at polytechnics/institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics/institutions running as second shift in private engineering colleges) in Telangana State for the academic year 2019-20.

The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) exam was conducted on 16 April.

The POLYCET result 2019 was scheduled to be announced on 24 April, however, the result was delayed. The board has not released any official statement or notification citing the reason behind the delay in declaration of the result on its official website. However, candidates are advised to check SBTET’s official websites — polycetts.nic.in and tspolycet.nic.in — as the result is likely to be declared today. Keep your hall ticket handy for details like roll number, registration number, etc.

Steps to check TS POLYCET Result 2019:

Step 1: Open the official websites polycetts.nic.in or Tspolycet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for ‘TS POLYCET Result 2019’ (the link is likely to become visible only once results are declared)

Step 3: Once, the link is visible, click on it. In the new page, enter your details like registration number, roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Once your result appears download and take a print of it.

After the result is declared, a merit list will be announced in which candidates who have made it to the list will then be called for admission-counselling round. AS per the rank secured by them and their reference, students will then be allotted seats and institutes in the state of Telangana.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

