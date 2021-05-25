Candidates can complete the registration process till 11 June, while the forms can also be submitted till 16 June but with a late fee

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the online application process for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021.

Candidates, who are interested and eligible for the examination, can apply by visiting the official website polycetts.nic.in. They can complete the registration process till 11 June while the forms can also be submitted with a late fee till 16 June.

Those who have passed the State Board of Secondary Education (Class 10) or its equivalent exam recognised by the Telangana Board are eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

Meanwhile, candidates who have compartmentally passed or currently appearing for SSC 2021 are eligible for the said exam. Also, an online application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for all categories, except SC/ST. They need to pay Rs 250.

Students can apply by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official site, polycetts.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Fill application’ link.

Step 3: Submit the Class 10 hall ticket number, tear of passing, and Date of Birth (DoB).

Step 4: Enter the details correctly as asked, and upload the required documents as mentioned.

Step 5: Pay the fee, submit the TS POLYCET 2021 application form and finally print the hall ticket.

Step 6: Candidates can download the form and take a printout (if required).

The examination is conducted for students, who are seeking admission to diploma courses in engineering/non-engineering/technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana. However, the date of the exam will be notified by the board later.

Here's the link to the official notification: https://polycetts.nic.in/TSPOLYCET2021_DETAILEDNOTIFI.pdf

One can access the TS POLYCET 2021 brochure by clicking here or visiting the following URL on a browser: https://polycetts.nic.in/POLYCET2021_BOOKLET.pdf