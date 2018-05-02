TS POLYCET 2018: Telangana Polytechnic results out now, check your score at polycetts.nic.in

The Telangana Polytechnic (TS POLYCET) 2018 result has been declared online. Candidates can check it at the official website polycetts.nic.in.

Candidates had been waiting for the result since 28 April but it got delayed by three days.

Candidates can check their result using their hall ticket number. The rank card is also available online. Here's how you can check your score:

1) Go to the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana (SBTET)'s POLYCET: https://polycetts.nic.in/Default.aspx

2) Click on the POLYCET results tab

3) Enter the hall ticket number

4) Get the TS POLYCET 2018 result and rank card

The rank cards were supposed to come within a week after the result, however, the Board has released it along with the result on Wednesday.

The minimum criteria for qualifying TS POLYCET is 36 marks out of total 120. The marks obtained at the entrance test shall be considered for the purpose of assigning rank, on the basis of which, selection shall be made for admission into diploma courses. After the result is declared, candidates who are placed in the merit list will be called for counselling. Students will be allotted seats and institutes as per their preference and rank secured in the exam.

TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to 53,590 seats at government, aided, private unaided polytechnics in the state of Telangana.