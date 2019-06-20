TS PGECET 2019 results: Osmania University publishes entrance test results; check rank card on pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET 2019 results | The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) results were declared today (20 June, Thursday) on the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The result was published by the Osmania University, Hyderabad. The pass percentage this year is 88.27 percent.

Candidates can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on Download Telangana 2019 PGECET Result’

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth and submit the details

Step 4: The TS PGECET Result 2019, Telangana PGECET 2019 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Take a printout of the Rank Card for further reference

The Telangana PGECET Result 2019 was declared in scorecard format and qualifying candidates were allotted with PGECET 2019 ranks.

The entrance examination was held from 28 to 31 May and is held for admissions to graduation level pharmacy courses and several postgraduate courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy.

