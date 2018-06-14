TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 results announced; candidates can check scores at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The results for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examinations have been announced on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate law courses, while the PGLCET examination is conducted for those seeking admission to post-graduate law courses. The examination is conducted by the Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education).

Follow the steps mentioned below to know your result

-Visit the official website

-Click the 'Download Rank Card' link.

-Enter the required details

-Hit submit to view your result and rank.