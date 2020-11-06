TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET Result 2020 declared; download rank card from lawcet.tsche.ac.in

To qualify the exam, students from the general category will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks. There is no minimum cut-off for students belonging to SC/ ST category

The Osmania University in Hyderabad announced the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET results 2020 today (Friday, 6 November). Students who have appeared for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2020 can check their score and qualifying status at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

According to a report by Times Now, the TS LAWCET and PGLCET result 2020 will be declared in form of a scorecard and will mention the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained, rank in merit list along with other details.

To qualify the exam, students from the general category will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks. There is no minimum cut-off for students belonging to SC/ ST category.

As per a report by NDTV, if two or more students obtain the same marks, a tie-breaker policy will be followed to decide the merit position.

The University will see the marks secured by candidates in Part C or/and Part B of the entrance exam. If the tie still remains, student senior in age will be eligible for a higher rank.

Steps to check TS LAWCET and PGLCET result 2020:

Step 1: Go to official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Rank Card".

Step 3: Enter credentials including registration number, date of birth, hall ticket number.

Step 4: Tap on the 'View Result' button.

Step 5: The TS LAWCET 2020 result will be displayed on your screen. Check your marks, rank, qualifying status before downloading, and taking a print.

A report by Scroll said that TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET examinations 2020 were conducted by Osmania University on 9 October.

Students who qualify for the exam will be eligible for admission to various law courses offered by colleges in Telangana.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will have to participate in the TS LAWCET counseling round 2020. The date and time of the counselling round will be released soon by the University.