TS IPASE Result 2018: Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana declares TS IPASE results at results.cgg.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Telangana has released the results of Telangana State IPASE exams 2018 at results.cgg.gov.in

The result has been released for both 1st and 2nd year supplementary examinations, on the official results website of CGG, Telangana.

Students can also check their results on at bie.telangana.gov.in, https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in or http://results.cgg.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check the TS IPASE Result 2018:

- Visit the official website, www.results.cgg.gov.in.

- Go to the links TS Inter 1st Year Results and TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2018 Supplementary.

- Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.

- Click on submit and view your result

- Download and take a print of the result for further use

The TS IPASE exam 2018 was conducted in the month of May and June. More than one lakh students had appeared for the examination, reported The Free Press Journal.