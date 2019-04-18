TS Intermediate (Inter) Results 2019 declared latest updates: Over 60% students in Telangana private colleges clear 1st year exam, aided colleges lag behind at 43.5%

TS Inter Results 2019 LATEST updates | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the results for both 1st and 2nd year exams. While private colleges have secured 63.4% for the 1st year students, aided colleges stands at 43.5 % for 1st year.

The girls have outshined boys scoring 62.2 per cent in the first year while the boys are at 62.2 per cent. Similarly, in the second year too, the girls secured 71.5 per cent and the boys are at 58.2 per cent.

The results for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 intermediate exams have been declared. Students can access it on the official websites bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Over all pass percentage for 1st year students is 59.8% and for 2nd year students is 65%. Pass percentage for private candidates is 25.8%

While the pass percentage for 1st year boys is 53.14%, the 1st year girls stand at 62.2%. The pass percentage for 2nd year boys is 58.25% and for 2nd year girls is 71.5%.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the results for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 intermediate exams on Thursday, 18 April. However, the board has not confirmed the time of the announcement yet.

To check their Inter results, candidates can visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check their TS Inter scores at examresults.net.

The Telangana state board conducted the 1st year exam from 27 February to 16 March and the 2nd year exams from 28 February to 18 March.

How to check your TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number, other details and the captcha in the window that opens.

Step 3: Your 1st and 2nd year intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

In 2018, the TS Inter Results for both first and second year were released on 14 April. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the exams. Nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exam and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

