Manabadi TS Supplementary Intermediate Results 2019: Telangana State Board releases results, check bie.telangana.gov.in for details

Manabadi TS Supplementary Inter Results 2019 announced | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the 1st and 2nd year Supplementary General and Vocational Intermediate Result 2019. Candidates who gave the exam can check the results on the official website — bie.telangana.gov.in

Here are the steps to check the Manabadi TS Supplementary Intermediate Results

Step 1: Open the website through this direct link — results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the appropriate link for either 1st or 2nd year supplementary general/vocational results

Step 3: Enter your 10-digit hall ticket number

Step 4: View the result as displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future purposes

The Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under the Ministry of Secondary Education, under the government of Telangana. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC public examinations and a number of other minor examinations.