TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana board may not declare 1st, 2nd year scores today, but results expected 'soon'; check on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2019| The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) may not declare the results for the 1st and 2nd year, 2019 intermediate exam on Saturday, as reported earlier. However, several reports said that the results could be expected soon. TSBIE officials were quoted as saying that the announcement may be made next week.

When the results are declared, students can check their Intermediate exam scores on the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check their TS Inter scores at examresults.net.

An official of TSBIE was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the results will be declared next week. "The official refuted media reports claiming that the TS inter results will be declared (on 12 April) or on 13 April. However, the official did not give the exact date for the declaration of results," the report said.

The Telangana State Board conducted the 1st year exam from 27 February to 16 March and the 2nd year exams from 28 February to 18 March.

How to check your TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number, other details and the captcha in the window that opens.

Step 3: Your 1st and 2nd year intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

In 2018, the TS Inter Results for both first and second year were released on 14 April. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the exams. Nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exam and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

Candidates can also receive their results via SMS. To receive the TS Intermediate Second Year result for General, send 'TSGEN2 REGISTRATION NO' to 56263, and to receive the results of the Vocational category, send 'TSVOC2 REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.

For the Telangana TS Inter 1st Year results, General category, send 'TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263 and for Vocational category send, 'TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263. The pass percentage of students who appeared for the Telangana Inter 1st Year Exams last year was 62.35 percent.

