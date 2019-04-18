TS Inter Results 2019 declared: Check your Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year Manabadi scores on official website bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2019 declared| The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has been announced for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 exams Thursday. According to Telangana Board officials, the result was declared on 18 April at 5 pm.

Students can check their intermediate results, on the official websites bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. They can also check their TS Inter scores on examresults.net.

The Telangana State Board held the 1st year exam from 27 February to 16 March and the 2nd year exams from 28 February to 18 March.

How to check your TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2019 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number, other details and the captcha in the window that opens.

Step 3: Your 1st and 2nd year intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

In 2018, the TS Inter Results for both first and second year were released on 14 April. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the exams. As per reports, nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exam and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

