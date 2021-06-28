TS Inter 2021 results: Telangana board announces Class 12 exam scores; check tsbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter 2021 results: For students not satisfied with their scores, the state board announced that they will be able to take the exams in offline mode once the pandemic situation improves
TS Inter 2021 results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter result 2021 for Class 12 students on Monday, 28 June.
Candidates can check their scores through the official website of the board - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. In addition to the official website, the results will also be available on: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, and manabadi.co.in.
The Telangana government had cancelled the class 12 exams for 2020-2021 session. This year, results have been declared as per pre-determined objective criteria due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For second-year inter students, the results were based on the performance in the TSBIE first year inter examinations.
The marks obtained by students in intermediate first year (General, Vocational and Bridge Course) were taken as the basis for awarding marks in second year. All the candidates (Private or Regular) who have failed in any subjects have been granted a minimum of 35 percent as pass percentage.
How to check TS Inter results:
Step 1: Log on to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Enter log in credentials and hit enter
Step 3: Once you access your result, take a printout for future reference
A total of 68.86 percent students had passed the Inter exam in 2020. The pass percentage among girls was 75.15 percent, while among boys it was 62.10 percent.
With inputs from agencies
