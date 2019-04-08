TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 Date: No scores on 8 April, clarifies Telangana board; TSBIE may release results after polls

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Sunday confirmed that it will not release the TS Inter Year 1st and 2nd Year Result 2019 on Monday, 8 April, as earlier reported. TSBIE also said that the circular being shared on social media platforms on the release date of the results was fake.

Last week, two websites had reported that the TS Inter Year 1st and 2nd Year Result 2019 were expected on 8 April, but the board neither confirmed the reports nor announced when the results will be released.

Other reports also suggest that the Telangana board may announce the TS Inter Year Result after polling concludes in the state. Telangana will vote in the Lok Sabha election in the first phase on Thursday, 11 April.

In 2018, the TS Inter Result for both first and second year was released on 14 April. The board usually confirms the release date the day before the official announcement.

Students can check their results on the official websites bie.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in and alternatively on websites such as schools9.com, manabadi.com, and examresults.net.

