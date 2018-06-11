TS ICET Result 2018: Telangana ICET result to be declared by Kakatiya University soon; check grades on icet.tsche.ac.in

The result for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2018 will be declared soon. Candidates can check their result on the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in.

Kakatiya University, Warangal, will declare the result for the exam which was conducted on 23 and 24 May at 60 centres across the state of Telangana.

A total of 61,439 students appeared for the examination this year. The test was conducted by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. The test scores are accepted by all the universities and the affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana.

Here is how to check your score for TS ICET 2018 :

- Go to the official website of the board icet.tsche.ac.in.

- Click on the 'Results' tab.

- Enter the hall ticket number and all other required details and press on submit.

- After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

TS ICET is an exam held for admission to master levels professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana, and their affiliated colleges.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.