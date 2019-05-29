TS ICET Answer Key 2019: Kakatiya University, Warangal to release TS ICET Answer Key today; check on icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Answer Key 2019 | The Kakatiya University, Warangal, is expected to release the answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2019 today (Wednesday, 29 May).

Candidates who have appeared for the exam, which was conducted between 23 and 24 May, can download the TS ICET 2019 answer keys from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

However, the final answer key will be released on 13 June. Candidates can also raise objections against the answer keys released. In such a case, the candidates need to visit the official website and submit challenge along with the supporting document. The last date to raise objections against the answer keys is 1 June.

Steps to download the TS ICET 2019 answer keys:

Step 1: Open the official website of the test – icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'answer key'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Download the answer keys

About Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)

TS ICET is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. For more details, candidates can check TS ICET official link.