TS ICET 2021: Telangana board to release exam results on 23 September at icet.tsche.ac.in

Candidates, who appeared for the entrance test, can check their scores by visiting the official website icet.tsche.ac.in as and when the results are announced

The result date of the Telangana State Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 has been announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). As per a notice on the official website of TSCHE, the council has informed that the announcement of the final answer key and test results will take place on 23 September.

Candidates, who appeared for the entrance test, can check their scores by visiting the official website icet.tsche.ac.in as and when the results are announced. For the unversed, the examination was conducted on 19 and 20 August.

Earlier on 1 September, the provisional answer key was released and the objection window for candidates was opened until 4 September.

Here are the steps to check TS ICET Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official site - https://icet.tsche.ac.in/TSICET/TSICET_HomePage.aspx

Step 2: Search and click on TS ICET Result 2021 link when available on the home page

Step 3: To check scores, candidates need to enter their login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the TS ICET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly check your scores and download the page on laptop or computer

Step 6: It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the same for further reference or need

The test is conducted for admissions into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses. These programmes are provided at all the universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

Also, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education in Hyderabad, this test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal.