TS ICET 2021: Registration starts today at icet.tsche.ac.in; exam to be held on 19 and 20 August

The successful candidates will get admission in MCA and MBA courses in the universities in Telangana

The registration process for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS ICET) started today (Wednesday, 7 April).

Aspirants can visit the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/TSICET/TSICET_HomePage.aspx to register themselves for the test which is being conducted by the Kakatiya University.

The exam is going to be conducted on 19 and 20 August.

Aspirants can follow these steps to register themselves for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/TSICET/TSICET_HomePage.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Application Fee Payment’. This is the first step towards filling the application form. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Read all the instructions carefully and click on ‘Continue’

Step 4: Enter name, date of birth, mobile number, and other personal details. Select your payment method and click on ‘Proceed to Payment’

Step 5: After the payment is done, click on the option to fill the application form. Enter your payment details, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth to get the application form

Step 6: Fill in all the details asked in the application form and upload your photograph and signature. Click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: Download your TS ICET 2021 application form

Step 8: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference

The application fee for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories is Rs 450. Aspirants from the differently-abled category will have to pay Rs 250. Applicants from all the other categories will be paying Rs 650 as the application fee.