TS ICET 2021 counselling dates released at tsicet.nic.in; registration process to begin on 3 November
The counselling registration schedule has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021. As per recent updates, the counselling registration process will begin on 3 November
Those who have qualified for the TS ICET 2021 can check their counselling schedule by visiting the official website at https://tsicet.nic.in/.
Candidates should note that the TS ICET counselling will be conducted in two phases, followed by the spot admission. Additionally, applicants can download their provisional allotment order through hall ticket number, date of birth, ROC form number and password.
For more details and updates regarding the same, candidates can check the detailed notification here.
Details on TS ICET Counselling Dates 2021:
- First Phase of counselling registration begins on 3 November and will end on 9 November
- First Phase Provisional allotment of seats will be made on 14 November
- Final Phase of counselling registration will begin on 21 November
- Final Phase Provisional allotment of seats will be released on 26 November
- Reporting at the allotted college must be done from 27 to 29 November
- Spot admission details will be released on 28 November
Candidates who qualify for the TS ICET 2021 are eligible to participate in the counselling process which will be conducted in online mode.
For the unversed, the TS ICET 2021 examination was held on 19 and 20 August. While the results were declared on 23 September. The council conducted the examination across several centres of Telangana with strict COVID-19 protocols and measures.
The TS ICET 2021 exam is conducted every year for admission to MCA or MBA programmes offered by various universities across the state.
