TS ICET 2020 admit card released at icet.tsche.ac.in; entrance test on 30 Sept and 1 Oct

Those who clear the TS ICET exam will be eligible for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered in universities across Telangana for the academic year 2020-21

The admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can download their hall ticket from icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Common Entrance Test will be conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education on 30 September and 1 October.

The application filling process for the entrance exam is still open. Candidates can visit the official website of TSCHE - tsche.ac.in and register by 26 September with an additional late fee of Rs 1,000. To qualify the exam, candidates will be required to get at least 25 percent or 50 marks out of the total 200 marks in the examination.

The result of TS ICET 2020 will be declared on 23 October.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to follow the government's COVID-19 health guidelines including maintaining social distancing and wear face mask. The examinees will be allowed to carry hand sanitizers and a transparent water bottle along with them in the exam hall.

Steps to download TS ICET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Select the TS ICET admit card 2020 link on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter registration number, date of birth and qualifying examination hall ticket number.

Step 3: Tap on Download Hall ticket button.

Step 4: Your TS ICET hall ticket will appear on the screen. Verify all the details before saving

TS ICET is conducted every year for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in the state of Telangana and their affiliated colleges.